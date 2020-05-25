Congratulations to the Waterloo High School Class of 2020. The seniors missed out on so many spring activities. The WHS alumni banquet had been scheduled on May 16, with Dr. Sean Meitner, Class of 1960, as toastmaster. The WHS Alumni Association officers - DJ Dorn, Judi Eggert, Pat Weihert, and me - regretted having to cancel the banquet. Two $500 Alumni Association scholarships were still awarded to Chase Bostwick and Selina Garcia Mares. The Class of 1970 had also planned to present scholarships at the banquet. Their four $900 scholarships went to Vanessa Carrillo Chavez, Jacob Filter, Chloe Fitzgerald, and Dana Meyers. I want to acknowledge and thank the Class of 1970 for being the fifth WHS class in a row to donate scholarships in honor of their 50th reunion.
Jean Holzhueter
WHS Alumni Association President
