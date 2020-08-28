To the editor,
Everyone will suffer at some point from sickness and/or old age and death. But many in our country experience surplus suffering because of unequal access to resources like clean water and air, nutritious food, safe housing, adequate medical care and fair wages because of the color of their skin. And they are more likely to die at the hand of the police. Please listen to the voice of Julia Jackson, Jabob Blake’s mother. “A house that is divided cannot stand,” Julia said. “Let us use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other.” Please call your representatives in office, ask them to sit down and civilly discuss and take action on legislation that was proposed by the governor to address police accountability and transparency in the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths and widespread pleas for justice. It has been over 130 days since the Wisconsin State Legislature passed a bill or convened to take up measures to meet this national crisis that is leading to senseless deaths in our backyard. Stall tactics escalate emotions, incite violence and create a false narrative that those seeking justice are the problem, not the broken system. Justice is concern and compassion in public, not fear and force.
Anne Johnson
Oconomowoc
