To the editor,
Fact: With a little over 4% of the world’s population, the United States now has nearly 25% of total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
When asked if he assumed any responsibility for this public healthcare failure, our commander in chief replied, “No.”
Trump initially downplayed the importance of the pandemic, costing us valuable time in confronting this threat. He was slow in using his powers to compel industry to produce more PPEs. Failing to organize a coordinated national response, he directed states to find their own supplies, resulting in early chaos and putting healthcare workers in harm’s way. In direct opposition to his own administration’s health guidelines, Trump has held mass indoor gatherings, and has refused to wear a mask himself. And now, he has asked the Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare, potentially causing 23,000,000 Americans, generally our most vulnerable citizens, to lose their healthcare and casting COVID-19 as a “pre-existing condition.”
While some countries are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, the U.S. is seeing upticks in new COVID cases in over 20 states. Trump has failed to protect the public welfare.
In Wisconsin, Vos and Fitzgerald engineered the April 7 election fiasco in an attempt to suppress voters’ ability to get to the polls. At last count, over 50 Wisconsinites have contracted the COVID virus because of the GOP desire to control Wisconsin politics by any means.
We literally cannot survive another four years of GOP leadership.
In Jefferson County we have a lively and viable Democratic organization. Find out more at www.jeffwidems.org.
Tom Palzewicz (tomforwi.com), Mason Becker (beckerforassembly.com) and Melissa Winker (winkerforwisconsin.com) are strong local candidates. Find out more about them, and make sure to vote on November 3.
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson
