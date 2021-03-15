To the editor,
I’m heartened Representative Dittrich supported the bipartisan bill requiring schools teach about the Holocaust. March 9 she tweeted, “It is critical that we and our children remember some of these historical events lest they be repeated.” But I’m gravely DISheartened she and most of her Republican colleagues are either unaware of, or chose to ignore, the correlation between: 1) their legislative proposals that discriminate against transgendered people, 2) their legislative proposals that suppress the vote of all people but primarily Black, Indigenous and other People of Color, and 3) their refusal to FairMaps –and the horrific legacy of the Holocaust.
If this sounds extreme, it’s simply because self-interest keeps most of us too busy to pay attention to what is gradually happening in our country. Know your history--all of it. “In debating ‘how to institutionalize racism in the Third Reich,’ wrote the Yale legal historian James Q. Whitman, ‘they began by asking how Americans did it.’” Sadly, our country was built on the genocide of Native Americans and the enslavement of African People. LGBTQ people also have historically been denied human rights in our country. We need to pass and uphold laws that correct these past injustices, not those that perpetuate them.
Anyone claiming to espouse “family” or “Christian” values ought to put compassion and kindness before competition and exclusion. Jesus said, “Whatsoever you do to the least of these, that you do onto me.” Please consider reading "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (referenced above) and vote for candidates who support FairMaps and protect the voting rights, civil rights, and human rights of ALL people.
Anne Johnson
Oconomowoc
