I would like to send out a big thank you to the following: Waterloo American Legion Auxilliary for the dozens of cloth face masks that they have made for all volunteers of the Pantry; the Marshall Lions Club for volunteering their time to deliver food to the folks that where unable to get to the Pantry due to COVID-19; the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation for their grant.
Also to all individuals for their in kind donations helping to support the services that your Food Pantry serves to others in need.
If I have missed anyone my apologies.
Todd Schultz
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry coordinator
