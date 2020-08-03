To the editor,
The northern 90% of Jefferson County is represented by GOP incumbents for Assembly Districts 37 and 38. They will soon be asking you to re-elect them to new 2-year terms.
Their major constituency has to be the working families of Jefferson County, and many of them are struggling. So, you have to ask: do they deserve to keep their jobs, to retain the privilege to be your voice in Madison?
All:
· Refuse to support Medicaid Expansion although 7/10 of you support it.
· Ignore calls for Fair Maps that would end partisan gerrymandering, again 7/10 support it.
· Voted to pass sour grapes (sour cheese?) lame-duck legislation last December that limited the new Gov and AG’s powers.
· Have done nothing to combat the pandemic except falling in line with Vos when the Supreme Court voided the Gov’s Stay-at-Home orders.
There are alternatives: candidates from backgrounds in small business, education and healthcare. These people are from working families, acutely aware of the struggles of our neighbors, and focused on where the legislative priorities should be directed.
Consider new leadership: Melissa Winker(38) and Abigail Lowery(37).
Ben Adams
Watertown
