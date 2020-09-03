Representative Barbara Dittrich recently issued a misleading statement about her concerns with the fair maps movement to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin. We’d like to help her understand the process and ease any confusion.
One concern that she listed was about “the creation of another ‘non-partisan’ or ‘bipartisan’ board.” If Rep. Dittrich is concerned about the bipartisanship and accountability of the Wisconsin Election Commission, she should take those concerns to her Republican caucus leaders, since they were the ones who disbanded the former Government Accountability Board in favor of the current WEC.
Dittrich suggested that it would be impossible to keep partisanship out of the process of drawing new maps. But the beauty of the Iowa Model, which the advocates of fair maps want Wisconsin to adopt, is that the partisanship problem is solved. Iowa Republicans created a process 40 years ago that makes it almost impossible to rig the district maps. It has a body of career civil servants, similar to our Legislative Reference Bureau, that draws the maps. And those civil servants are banned, by law, from using any political demographic data in drawing the maps or using anything else in an effort to help one party or another. For 40 years, Iowa has created maps that have not been litigated. This process has worked great in Iowa, and it can work in Wisconsin, too.
Dittrich also cried crocodile tears about how “minority communities would be divided up in such plans as the ultimate goal of ‘Fair Maps’ is to create equal numbers of people with opposing views in each legislative district.” If Rep. Dittrich is concerned about the lack of political power in communities of color, there are a lot of things that she could do to help. But there isn’t anything in her record that indicates this is actually an area of concern for her.
Again, Ms. Dittrich forgets that in 2011 Voces de la Frontera filed a successful suit in federal court that stated, “As a result of the redistricting plan, Latino citizens have less opportunity than other members of the electorate to participate in the political process and to elect candidates of their choice to the Legislature of Wisconsin.” Clearly, communities of color were not a concern when the current maps were drawn.
Let’s be clear.
The goal of the fair maps movement is to have electoral maps created in 2021 through a transparent process that includes public input; consists of contiguous, compact districts; and respects communities of interest, i.e. municipal boundaries, school districts, and communities of color.
Rep. Dittrich should do her homework before she casts more aspersions on the fair maps movement.
Carlene Bechen
Fair Maps organizer, Milwaukee
