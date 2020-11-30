To the editor,
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary would like to thank the Waterloo/Marshall and area communities in the supporting out aluminum cans, Friday night Legion Burgers, Poppy sales, and dinner projects.
The following are some of the projects that your donations sponsor:
• Recycle aluminum cans are used for youth projects
• At Christmas donations are given to each church for their youth projects
• We sponsor boys and girls to go to Badger Boys and Badger Girls
• American Legion Baseball Team
•Youth snowmobile and ATV training courses.
• High School Senior scholarships
• Honor Flight
• Veterans Programs
Thank you again. When you support the American Legion and Auxiliary, your support helps the whole community.
Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary
