To the editor,

The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary would like to thank the Waterloo/Marshall and area communities in the supporting out aluminum cans, Friday night Legion Burgers, Poppy sales, and dinner projects.

The following are some of the projects that your donations sponsor:

• Recycle aluminum cans are used for youth projects

• At Christmas donations are given to each church for their youth projects

• We sponsor boys and girls to go to Badger Boys and Badger Girls

• American Legion Baseball Team

•Youth snowmobile and ATV training courses.

• High School Senior scholarships

• Honor Flight

• Veterans Programs

Thank you again. When you support the American Legion and Auxiliary, your support helps the whole community.

Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary

