To the editor,
If the COVID pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that “health” can be an incredibly fragile thing. Our physical health continues to be threatened by a highly contagious virus. Our health as communities has been threatened, as political divisions have crept into an issue that affects Republicans and Democrats equally. The health of our economy has been revealed to be as fragile as our individual health. For thousands of people, lost jobs have contributed to an economic crisis. Our “health” has been a disastrous thing to have been taken so much for granted. Over 1200 Wisconsin residents have died while Barbara Dittrich and her colleagues have been AWOL. They haven’t been trying to minimize the damage COVID is causing. They are exacerbating it by claiming it’s not a danger.
My vote in November will go to Melissa Winker for the 38th Assembly District. Melissa doesn’t have blinders on when it comes to the virus. She follows recommendations from scientists, not a political party. She will go to work for all of us, finding ways to safely protect our individual health, our economic health, and our health as a community that cares for one another.
Dawn Anderson
Oconomowoc
