To the editor,
We learn more from our failures than our victories. Trump, Scott Fitzgerald and Barbara Dittrich have failed us as leaders. They have ignored science and common sense and have led us to the pandemic disaster we must now all endure. We need leaders that will put the wellbeing of our country before their own personal misguided ambitions.
Joe Biden, Tom Palzewicz (U.S. House to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District) and Melissa Winker ( Wisconsin State Assembly District 38) will lead us on the path from this catastrophe to a better and more prosperous future. To find out more about these candidates, visit jeffwidems.org.
Vote November 3, 2020 for the change we all so desperately need.
Kevin Lehner
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.