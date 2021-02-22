To the editor,
On behalf of the Marshall Board of Education, I would like to publicly acknowledge and thank the following applicants for their interest in the open board seat vacated by the late Mrs. Cecil Chadwick: Allison Fuelling, Justin Rodriguez, Bonnie Clayton, Salomon Acosta, and Becky Armstrong.
After interviews last Wednesday evening the board voted to reinstate Mrs. Bonnie Clayton to fill the remainder of Mrs. Cecil Chadwick’s term. Bonnie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board as a former member and will quickly adapt during her projected two-month position.
We were impressed by the breadth of special experiences and knowledge each of these community members have to offer and would like to encourage them to consider future involvement in the District. We truly appreciate these individual’s time and thoughtful response to our inquiry.
Please watch for future school board updates from the district regarding the upcoming spring election where we have three seats to fill. The district will offer a community forum with question and answer for all candidates. Please follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicSchool/ or check out the website at https://www.marshallschools.org for all school updates.
Debbie Frigo
Marshall School Board President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.