To the editor,

Republicans and Democrats do agree. According to Pew Research, Republicans and Democrats report feeling angry and fearful about the state of the nation. Only 17% of Americans today say that they are proud of the state of America (June, 2020).

What will Joe Biden do to improve Americans view of America? First, he will reestablish our long-lasting relationships with democratic foreign leaders. Even some prominent conservatives concede that Biden would bring to the presidency a formidable depth of knowledge of global events. In Contrast, Trump openly embraces vile authoritarians and mocks democratic leaders and institutions.

When it comes to handling the Coronavirus, Trump continually pitches dangerous misinformation. He leveraged medical supplies for hospitals against how “nice” Governors of those states were to him personally. Biden knows that if Americans work together to reduce the spread of the virus, the US economy can get back to where it was.

Unlike Trump, Biden will denounce instances of racism and hate, protect Social Security and Medicare, protect ACA mandates that most Americans support, such as coverage of pre-existing conditions, allowing young adults to stay on parents insurance, and eliminating out-of-pocket costs for preventative care.

PJ Martin

Watertown

