To the editor,
I will be voting for educated life long learners not afraid to show their homework, their taxes, their references from relevant previous work, demonstrating their leadership, team building skills and good character. I will vote for common sense gun laws that keep weapons of war for actual theaters of war and out of the hands of extremist individuals who terrorize our schools, concerts, cinemas, and places of worship. I will vote for a better budget, fiscally fair and accountable. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Education is a form of prevention. It can prevent abortion, pregnancy in poverty and addiction, crime, and disease. Prioritize education as number one investment. It creates jobs. A variety of good, caring teachers, books, art and science materials should be available to all of our children, not only the ones in high property tax bases. Equality builds security. Corporations and billionaires have been coddled, spoiled, allowed to squirrel away profits, privileges, from laborers without paying their fair share of taxes, without investing in what all people need, clean air, clean water, sustainable energy, safe transportation, security. The current administration is rife with corruption, nepotism, and fascism. Don't give them any more time. Put health before party loyalty.
The ice is melting and the seas are rising and the bees are dying. We need to work together to learn to adapt and heal.
Abigail Engstrand
Oconomowoc
