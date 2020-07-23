To the editor,
The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in our community and can result in death and long-term health complications. We are learning more every day about the risks of this virus, and cannot risk the lives and safety of our community by prematurely opening schools.
After seeing a record number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and state, it’s the position of the Marshall Education Association (MEA) that we keep our students, their families, the community, and the employees of the Marshall Public Schools safe by starting school in the fall virtually. Making this decision sooner rather than later will allow us to implement virtual learning in a way that is meaningful and engaging for everyone. It gives us time to plan, collaborate, and be creative in meeting the needs of all students.
We all want to go back to face-to-face instruction. However, the evidence right now simply does not support that conclusion. According to the most recent data snapshot from Dane County Public Health, we are not meeting several key metrics at this time, including percent positive cases and tracing capacity. We need to delay the opening of schools until we can open in a way that fully meets the social, emotional, and academic needs of students. Even if we did open in the fall with all protective measures in place, the risks would outweigh the benefits. Starting the school year virtually paves the way for a safer reopening later in the year.
MEA urges Marshall Public Schools to commit to:
1. 100% virtual learning for at least the first quarter of instruction or until Dane County Health Services reports fewer than 4 new cases averaged over a 14-day period (this is one of the metrics from Dane
County Public Health)
2. Decision-making based on county public health and health professional recommendations
3. Shared leadership with employee representatives, community representatives, and a transparent decision-making process
4. For when we do return to in-person learning, we require a commitment to the following before reopening occurs:
a. A comprehensive, district-specific set of policies and procedures that fully incorporate any Dane County Public Health guidelines for reopening, including PPE and social distancing
b. Adequate funding to implement these policies, and staff training on how to carry out these policies thoroughly
c. A clearly-written health policy that includes plans for how to handle sick employees and students
d. A full-time nurse for the district and a health assistant in every building
e. Allow buildings to have creative, safe options with meeting the needs of students who find difficulty with virtual learning
Ultimately, our highest priority is the health and safety of the Marshall community. This will be a community effort and we are stronger when we stand together.
MEA Board members
Michael Jansen, President
Laura McCarty, Vice President Sherry Jenkel, Secretary
Andrea Fresen, Treasurer
Claire Lewandowski, Union Member
