To the editor,

The City of Waterloo and Waterloo Parks Department would like to the thank Andrew Leckel and his wonderful Eagle Scout Project he completed for the Waterloo Parks Department. This summer, Andrew planned and organized with a wonderful group of volunteers the playground mulch and painting of the outdoor bathrooms. We would like to congratulate Andrew on receiving his Eagle Scout Rank.

Gabe Haberkorn

Waterloo Parks Coordinator

