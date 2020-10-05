Chicago has had a Democrat mayor since 1931 and according to the Chicago Tribune as of June 12, 2020 there has been 1,290 people shot which are 227 more than at this same time in 2019. Over the weekend of May 29 to June 1, 2020 there were 85 people shot and 24 fatally in one weekend.
Milwaukee has had a Democrat mayor since 1960 and according to the Journal Sentinel on June 7, there have been 72 homicides so far in 2020. That’s 37 more than last year at this same time in 2019; 71% of the homicides were in the 18-39 year old age group and 78% were males.
When I see factual statistics like these I have to ask: “How and why?” Democrats have controlled those cities for over 60 years and made promise after promise and thrown hundreds of thousands of dollars into “social reforms.” Whatever they are doing does not appear to be working.
The people of our cities need real reforms with tangible results. Solutions that put people back to work and help insure the safety of the communities from within. Civil rights veteran Bob Woodson, an incredible human life story of his own, is an outspoken advocate for grassroots community approach.
Democrats appear to have done little except throw money at issues that need solutions. They’ve had over 50 years and we’ve seen the results.
Trudy Schulz
East Troy
