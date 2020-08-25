To the editor,
Let’s fix this.
Wisconsin has one of the most unfair voting district maps in the whole country. This rigs our elections to favor one political party over another and minimizes the voices of citizens who want our elected representatives to truly represent their communities and concerns.
If Iowa can do this, so can we.
Next year the maps will be redrawn with the new census data. Iowa has a system where career civil servants, not the party in power, redraw the maps, and are prohibited from using voting data to rig the districts to favor one party over the other. Wisconsin could use this system and give us voting district maps that represent our people more fairly.
There is strong support in our state for fair maps; 48 County Boards and many municipalities have already passed advisory resolutions in favor of fair maps. A Marquette University poll showed 72% of Wisconsinites favor fair maps.
We can fix this! Please pay attention and learn which candidates for office support fair maps and vote in November for those who will. I will vote for Melissa Winker who has already taken the Fair Maps Pledge.
Lisa Conley
Oconomowoc
