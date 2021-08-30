To the editor:
Thank you for the excellent coverage of the recent Waterloo School Board meeting. It was gratifying to read that about 90 people tuned in online or in person to be heard on the topic of students to wear or not wear masks in school.
All comments were heard with a 5 minute time limit, as many expressed their opinion during the 1 hours and 15 minute time period. That is democracy at its best.
What I read regarding comments from a “strongly opinionated man” made my eyes look up again at his comment. My head and heart struck a chord of disbelief. “Quit listening to ignorant people... (these parents) have provided their own uneducated and sometimes conspiratorial opinions.”
Yes, all of us have our own opinion on this topic of wearing or not wearing a mask. Yes, we have a right to express our thoughts. But in my view, this person calling the board to quit listening to ignorant and uneducated people is beyond the call of civility and respect which our democratic government represents. Robert’s Rules of Order guides all city council and public schools’ policy.
Yes, the citizens there heard it all: the good and bad and ignorant and scientific evidence available. The board voted. Family choice won by one vote. That too is democracy at its best. Thank you board President Nancy Thompson, Superintendent Brian Henning and elected board members on guiding our school community through another year of change for better or for worse. Yes, one vote can make a difference.
Maureen Giese
Waterloo