To the editor,

Even though the Wisconsin legislature has not met for over 115 days, Scott Fitzgerald now wants to call a special session to block the mask mandate, as recommended by the prestigious Mayo Clinic.

At a recent dedication in Jefferson, 10 people lined up for a photo. Seven wore masks. The three without masks? Fitzgerald, Nass and Horlacher. They could show up for a photo shoot, but obviously did not care about the health and safety of the constituents next to them.

On Nov. 7, 2019, a special legislative session was convened to discuss common sense gun legislation. Ignoring the 80% of Wisconsinites that favored such legislation, the session was “gaveled in-gaveled out” in less than a minute!

On Feb. 17, a special session to discuss funding for Special Education ended in the same manner.

On April 4, a special session was convened to discuss making changes in our April 7 election in response to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Gavel in, gavel out.

Mr. Fitzgerald obviously has his own agenda, and it does not represent the views of a large majority of Wisconsinites. And now he wants to reward himself with a spot in Washington.

Tom Palzewicz, his opponent, has a strong background, including stints in the US Navy, as a banker and as a small business owner, as well as being a family man. Find out more about Tom at Tomforwi.com.

I am proud to back Tom. Make sure to vote and tell the Republicans we don’t appreciate their type of self-serving leadership.

Jim Marousis

Fort Atkinson

