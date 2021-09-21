To the editor,
Marshall Public Schools will join school districts throughout the state to salute their local education leaders during Wisconsin School Board Week Oct. 3-9. The commemorative week is designed to recognize the contributions made by Wisconsin’s school board members, including the Marshall Public Schools Board, who are charged with governing public education under state law.
Wisconsin school board members are chosen by their communities to manage local schools. They oversee budgets which fund education programs for approximately 950 Marshall students. Their personnel decisions affect over 140 Marshall teachers, administrators and support staff. These volunteer leaders are responsible for formulating school district policy, approving curricula, maintaining school facilities, and adhering to state and federal education law. Legal concerns and the complexities of school finance, including budgeting and taxation, require them to spend many hours in board training programs and personal study to enhance their understanding of these issues.
Our deepest appreciation is extended to the dedicated men and women who make it possible for local citizens to participate in education in our community. We salute the public servants of the Marshall School Board whose commitment and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in our community possible: Staci Abrahamson, Eric Armstrong, Debbie Frigo, Heather Herschleb, Allison Fuelling, Mike Rateike, and Justin Rodriguez. Special thanks to our school board members for their dedication to Marshall’s students.
Dan Grady
Marshall School District superintendent