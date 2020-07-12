To the editor,
Voting is a sacred freedom, and we forget how hard minorities fought for this right. Women had the right to vote in 1920 after a suffragette movement lasting nearly 100 years. Black men were granted the right to vote in 1870, but many discriminatory practices prevented them from exercising that right until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
As a parent of two young men, it was a proud moment for us to walk into the municipal building to register for their first vote. We need to simplify this important right for all Americans by encouraging voter registration online, or better yet, automatically register every 18 year old to vote on their birthday. Wisconsin’s April 7, 2020 in-person voting, during a pandemic, with limited polling places, was a disgrace.
Use Colorado as a model. Every voter is sent a mail-in ballot, they maintain accurate mailing lists, and verify signatures of voters. Voter turn-out is over 60% and there is little chance of hacking or fraud due to paper ballots. They allow mail-in ballots to be counted before election day, because all ballots are by mail.
Remove restrictions on voting. The recent voter ID laws have only disenfranchised voters, it wasn’t to stop imaginary fraud. A ballot doesn’t need to be witnessed, particularly during the pandemic. Felons, after serving their time should be eligible to vote.
Let’s make it easier for everyone to vote in every election. Here is a link for an absentee ballot or online registration. https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/
Leslie LaMuro
Fort Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.