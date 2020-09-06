To the editor,
Recent visits to Kenosha by Joe Biden and Donald Trump showcased a clear choice in temperament and approach to solving real community problems facing our nation.
On the state level, Scott Fitzgerald has once again demonstrated the “gavel in, gavel out” approach to “solving” real community problems. This week it was police-community relations. Add that to his list: healthcare safety at election time, school funding, and common sense gun policy. Each issue received roughly 30 seconds of “non-discussion.” During this challenging pandemic, the legislature has not met for 4 months! If the rest of us were this derelict in doing our jobs, we would be fired!
His opponent, Tom Palzewicz, has a wide background of life experiences and a desire to work together to solve problems. Find out more about Tom at tomforwi.com.
It’s a time for clear choices.
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson
