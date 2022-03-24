In 2019, voters in Marshall provided authority to Marshall Public Schools to exceed state revenue limits through an operational referendum. The additional revenue generated allowed the district to contend with a budget deficit brought on by decreasing state aid and increasing expenses.
Referendum funds over the last three years were used to maintain reasonable class sizes; retain a broad array of course offerings; sustain academic, co-curricular and athletic programs; support access to student technology; maintain district facilities and provide professional training for staff.
The district has worked to operate within the budget by balancing the needs of our students with fiscal responsibility. Fluctuations in state aid and school funding restrictions, known as revenue caps, have not kept up with the increased cost of educating our children. The funding from the 2019 referendum expires at the end of this school year.
On April 5, 2022, Marshall Public Schools will be asking voters to approve an operational referendum of $975,000 on a recurring basis and $975,000 on a non-recurring basis starting with the 2022/2023 school year and ending with the 2024/2025 year.
Funds from this referendum will continue to support our students and staff by allowing the district to maintain reasonable class sizes, providing advanced and elective courses, making updates to the curriculum, providing instructional resources and technology, retaining and recruiting staff and continuing to provide co-curricular and athletic programs.
It is important to note that even with the passage of the referendum, the district must continue to make reductions and find cost savings opportunities to make the referendum budget plan work.
Operating referendums for Wisconsin public schools are becoming increasingly more common and are one of the only ways that schools can close the gap between the increasing cost of educating children and decreasing state funding. Approximately 40 public school districts throughout the state have operational referendum questions on the April 5 election ballot.
We ask you to be informed. For more information on this important question on the April 5 ballot, please visit the district website at marshallschools.org/board/operational-referendum-2022.cfm or send an email to referendum@marshallschools.org with your questions. We appreciate your consideration and encourage you to vote!
Marshall Public Schools Board of Education
Debbie Frigo, Mike Rateike, Allison Fuelling, Heather Herschleb,
Justin Rodriguez, Eric Armstrong, Staci Abrahamson