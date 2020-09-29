To the editor,
Our State Assembly formed a Water Quality Task force that conducted hearings around the state and came up with 13 recommendations for legislation so that “Every Wisconsinite should have access to clean drinking water.”
What happened? Not one of the bills passed, including two that would have required schools, daycares, summer camps to test for lead in their drinking water, and offered $40 million bonding authority for communities to replace lead pipes.
There is no known safe level of lead exposure. Small amounts over time can have terrible impacts. Exposure in early childhood has been linked to decreased IQ and behavioral disorders. Worst of all, the effects of lead are not reversible.
This failure to act will have a direct and lasting impact on the intelligence, health, and future livelihoods of our Wisconsin children. Why can we afford $billions for out-of-state corporations like Foxconn, but we cannot protect our children from lead poisoning?
We need a change of leadership. Let’s vote in November for someone who will act to protect our children. Please join me in voting for Melissa Winker for State Assembly.
Lisa Conley
Oconomowoc
