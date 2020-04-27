To the editor,
On behalf of the Marshall School Board, we want to publicly thank our hard-working teachers, support staff, custodians, food service workers, bus drivers, and administrative staff for their commitment and dedication to our students. Special thanks go out to the administrative team and superintendent for their vision in rethinking education during this crisis and their diligence in carrying out that vision every day.
We never imagined that we would be in a situation like this. Like you, we are saddened by the turn of events and the fact that our students are missing out on activities, milestones and their normal day-to-day learning and interactions.
We are proud of how the Marshall School District has kept its focus on serving students. When we closed our buildings in March, our staff quickly implemented a new distance learning plan and we are adapting. We have an incredible team. Our food services staff continue to provide meals for our students. During the last week the district served about 400 daily meals to area children and their families.
Finally, we want to thank you, our district families. We know these past few weeks have not been easy and we have weeks to go before the summer break begins. Please know that the district stands ready to assist you as we are all in this journey together.
We are your public school district and we want to do everything we can to continue educating and supporting the children of our community. Although our buildings and facilities are closed, our district is not. We are home to some of the best students and staff, and they will finish the school year strong.
Marshall School Board of Education
#marshallproud
