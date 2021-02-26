To the editor,

The Candidate’s Forum for Wisconsin Senate District 13 – Special Election is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, 7-8 p.m.

This “Meet the Candidate” event will introduce the individuals who have chosen to run for public office and hear their views and ideas on selected topics related to public service.

This forum is for the special election on April 6. It will be hosted by the AAUW Watertown branch and Watertown TV. This special election is to fill the seat vacated by Representative Scott Fitzgerald.

You can watch it live on Charter Cable Channel 985, Watertown TV and the Watertown TV YouTube channel. Zoom Webinar registration information is available on the American Association of University Women – Watertown Branch Facebook page.

The other three candidates for Senate will be there, but John Jagler has declined to participate. While the City of Oconomowoc debates a new chicken ordinance, there seems to be another chicken loose in the area. I will pay close attention and vote for someone who will show up for us.

Stay tuned and learn more about who you want to represent you. And Vote. Voting information is available at myvote.wi.gov.

Lisa Conley

Oconomowoc

