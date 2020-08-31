To the editor,
So, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is going to sue to get Governor Evers' mask mandate repealed.
Common sense has left the building.
Let's see, this conservative mouthpiece is taking the governor to court once again. They feel our rights to require use of the only known way to slow the spread of a potentially deadly virus and save lives is against their right to not wear a 89-cent device that may save their lives and those of countless others.
The government mandates us to wear seat belts, is that not commonsense?
The government mandates appropriate speed limits.
The government mandates we have license plates on our vehicles.
And so on. . . . . .
The government requires us to do many thing that are “for our own good”.
We follow those requirements because we know it makes sense to do so.
What about my right to not be infected with this insidious plague?
Will the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty pay for my medical expenses?.
It's a small face mask, yes, it is uncomfortable to wear one, but it does not rise to the level of taking away your right to own an AR-15 for deer hunting.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has no shame.
Thomas and Cecilia Needham
Oconomowoc
