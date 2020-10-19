To the editor,
Over the past three-and-a-half years, Abby Lowery has served as a trustee on the DeForest village board. Now she’s running to represent the 37th Assembly District, which includes York, Waterloo, Portland, Shields, and Lowell. I believe that of the candidates running, Lowery is the best person for the job. For one, she has shown leadership, initiative, and courage through her previous government experiences. Lowery has been elected to the DeForest village board twice and both times received the highest number of votes of any candidate running. She listened to and incorporated citizen input in regards to funding infrastructure, increasing the library budget, and a new park to accommodate residents with disabilities. She volunteers in the community as a Meals on Wheels driver. In addition to the Village Board, Lowery serves on the Library and DaneCom boards and for several years was the chair of the Housing Authority board. As you can see, Lowery has been a heavily involved official and advocate for her community and will continue to do so if elected for ALL the communities in the 37th District. With a teaching background, Lowery has a strong understanding and respect for a diverse population with a variety of needs. On issues, Lowery is a supporter of fair legislative district maps. If elected, Lowery will work on solutions like a nonpartisan redistricting commission. She will advocate for protecting the environment and drinking water, fully funding education, investing in reliable rural broadband internet, supporting disability rights, and implementing campaign finance reform. Last week, the DeForest Times-Tribune held a candidate forum with both Democrat, Republican, and independent candidates for state Assembly. Representative Jagler did not attend, and there was no reason for him not to do so unless he is not interested in listening to voters. Overall, Lowery has a strong track record of collaboration on the DeForest Village Board and would do the same in the Assembly through working across the aisle and achieving a balance between urban and rural needs. By voting for Abby Lowery on November 3rd or via absentee ballot, you will be putting your support behind someone with a proven track record of listening to constituents and fighting for the needs and issues that matter most to them. In addition, I know she will never miss an opportunity to get public input and hear from voters in the 37th district.
Sam Kaufmann
Waunakee
