To the editor,
I just wanted to take a moment to thank the community for your donations to our SnapRaise Fundraiser for the Waterloo High School baseball program. Overall our fundraiser was a resounding success. We had an initial dollar amount that we had hoped to reach throughout the month of May. We ended up going over that amount within 3 days. The donations kept trickling in daily and when we finished our fundraiser at the end of May, we had more than doubled our original targeted amount.
The support we received from the greater Waterloo community was more than I could have imagined. Your generous donations will help us provide a quality program for the current and future players in our program. Once again, I and the entire Waterloo baseball program thank you for your support.
Dennis Klubertanz
Head Varsity Baseball Coach
Waterloo High School