To the editor,
Since retiring to Wisconsin my wife and I have had the pleasure to meet many citizens who appreciate the outdoors. These are people who enjoy nature study, participate in hunting, fishing, and tour the state to enjoy its scenic beauty.
But because of legislative neglect the status of good conservation is now less than when we moved in. Good water is now threatened when existing mining laws have been amended to make it easier for mining companies to locate in this state. Additionally, Foxconn, the manufacturing giant enjoyed rollbacks of wetland local waterway regulations.
Further there have been severe staff cuts in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This has hobbled state park building and grounds maintenance, lessened liaison work with local governments, and produced less enforcement of hunting and fishing regulations.
Former State Senator Scott Fitzgerald for years has annually been on the list of those receiving a poor score for his negative votes on good conservation legislation. He is now running for the fifth congressional seat.
However, there is a better alternative for that office, Tom Palzewicz. I encourage you to read Tom’s views at this website: https:www.tomforwi.com.
Carl Glassford
Lake Mills
