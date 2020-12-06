To the editor,
I was saddened to learn that the Marshall School Board decided to reinstate winter sports, as did Waterloo High School in early November. The "hard decision" to allow indoor sports when Covid is on the rise in Dane and Jefferson Counties did not take my 82-year-old mother into account. While we hear of more young people getting sick and even dying of Covid, most do not exhibit symptoms. Here is the kicker, though: those who don't have symptoms can transmit it to their parents and grandparents who are more at risk. And those people can go on to infect others while our hospitals and healthcare workers are already overwhelmed. I live here, I shop here, I volunteer here. These decisions put me and my family, including my mother, at risk; they put all of our families at risk. Help our community stay healthy. Please. Tough times call for tough people to make tough decisions for the common good. Sadly, our school boards failed us.
Laura Ehmann
Waterloo
