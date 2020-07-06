To the editor,
On the 25th of June, the President of the United States sat for an interview with Sean Hannity. When Mr. Hannity asked him, “What are your top priority items for a second term?” the president’s response was the following:
“Well one of the things that will be really great: You know, the word ‘experience’ is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience, I’ve always said that. But the word ‘experience’ is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning. I never did this before, I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times, all of a sudden I’m president of the United States, you know the story, I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady and I say, ‘This is great.’
“But I didn’t know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes, like you know an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.”
Since it is difficult to imagine a more risk-free setting in which to reply to such a question – or an easier question for a sitting president to address – there are, I think, two and only two ways to understand this response. Either the president did not hear the question, perhaps because wasn’t paying attention (in which case he needed only to ask that the query be repeated); or such is the condition of his mental faculties that he was unable to process it, heard only a voice in the tone of a question, and proceeded to talk about the first thing that came to his mind, which is, always and forever, himself.
This is the man who, for reasons he cannot explain, wishes to occupy the Oval Office until (at least) 2024. Think about that, and remember it in November.
John H. Callan
Fort Atkinson
