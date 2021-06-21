To the editor,

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233Waterloo would like to thank

all of those who helped with our annual poppy drive in May. A big thank you

to all of the Auxiliary members and Legionaires who worked on the drive and

to all those who donated.

All of the money collected from this drive goes only to the veterans and

their families.

Without the generosity of the citizens of Waterloo, the Legion family,

and the area businesses that let us distribute the poppies, including the round

up at the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly, we could not have had such a successful

fundraiser.

The 2021 Poppy Committee

Chairman Jeanne Ploc

Members Sharon Burbach, Kay Weber and Deb Krueger

Recommended for you