To the editor,
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233Waterloo would like to thank
all of those who helped with our annual poppy drive in May. A big thank you
to all of the Auxiliary members and Legionaires who worked on the drive and
to all those who donated.
All of the money collected from this drive goes only to the veterans and
their families.
Without the generosity of the citizens of Waterloo, the Legion family,
and the area businesses that let us distribute the poppies, including the round
up at the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly, we could not have had such a successful
fundraiser.
The 2021 Poppy Committee
Chairman Jeanne Ploc
Members Sharon Burbach, Kay Weber and Deb Krueger