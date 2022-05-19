I recently came across your cover article entitled, “City to transition away from fluoride use.” As you can imagine, I was disappointed with the news regarding the city officials’ decision to cease to use fluoride in the public water system. Representing the city of Waterloo’s only dental clinic, I was surprised to find out that I was not consulted regarding a decision that impacts so many of the people of this community. The article and city minutes failed to mention if any other medical professionals were consulted regarding this city wide decision.
Since its initiation in 1945, public water fluoridation has become one of the most successful public health initiatives of all time. It has aided in the prevention of early childhood cavities throughout the United States. All individuals benefit from systemic fluoride (fluoride in drinking water), but the sad reality is that its removal will most greatly impact our children. Systemic fluoride functions best when it is used during the development of the baby/adult teeth. This benefit continues until roughly the age of sixteen when the adult teeth are fully formed. These teeth are more resistant to future cavities.
I am unsure as to what the future holds for public water fluoridation in Waterloo and the surrounding communities. In the future, I would encourage public officials to have an open dialogue with health experts to decide on how to best serve each community. I also would like everyone to know that I am here to answer any questions or concerns from the public on how to best manage their fluoride needs. There are options for supplementation for children that can be discussed for people who lack fluoride in their drinking water. My door is always open to any person who would like to discuss this subject further.