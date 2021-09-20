To the editor,
Gov. Evers recent executive order on Sept. 10, 2021 for the American flag to be half-masted from sunset to sunset is much less appropriate than the extension beyond a solar day is: as formally reserved for death in office of a U.S. Senator, governor or equivalent flag officer. Even a sitting president and commander-in-chief, who has died in office, has a three day half-mast mourning. Certainly, only the ill-informed or mayhap the illogical would inform the solar day from sunset unto proceeding decline.
Sunrise-to-sunset is a solar day in either hemisphere, except at the poles. And a Flag Order Adjustment, particularly the one under examination, is only under the sun ... and by day.
Jolly Rogers colors are flying in Medina.
Caleb Rogers
Marshall