To the editor,
Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is Fair Maps for Wisconsin. I know a lot of people want this too because 58 of our 72 counties have passed resolutions supporting Fair Maps, and over 70% of Wisconsinites support them as well. Right here in Jefferson County we recently passed a resolution supporting Fair Maps, 58% to 41%.
Our legislators wouldn’t even have to figure out how to do this fairly because our neighbors in Iowa have been doing it for 40 years. The Iowa Republicans have managed to win most elections by convincing voters that they have the best ideas!
Santa, you know that the pandemic has really hurt people here in Wisconsin. A recent article in the Daily Union talked about local homelessness rising. A few days ago I talked with two people that lost their jobs in March and were still waiting for unemployment support. One said it was a “real mess.”
Meanwhile, our legislators haven’t gone to work since April but are still drawing a paycheck, paid for by taxpayers.
Since it’s the season for giving, I have an idea. They can take some of the money they’ve been paid for staying home, and buy turkeys to help out some of the people that are hurting in this holiday season. I bet if they contacted local food shelves or churches they could find lots of needy families that would be grateful for the support.
Do you agree? Then call your representative and tell them you support Fair Maps and GOP Turkeys. Here are their phone numbers. Cody Horlacher (608-266-5715), Barb Dittrich (608-266-8551), John Jagler (608-266-9650). Thanks for taking a few minutes to do the right thing.
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson
