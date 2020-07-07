To the editor,
Do you look back over the last ten years and wonder what happened in Wisconsin — underfunded public schools, polluted water, bankrupt family farms, declining health outcomes, racial injustice, missed opportunities in public transit and medicaid expansion, legislative inaction on absentee ballots, gun violence and COVID.
If you are someone who is wondering how Wisconsin got to where we are now and what you can do to make a change, consider the slate of new Democratic candidates running for state and national office in Jefferson County. Tom Palzewicz is running in the 5th Congressional District, Mason Becker in the 33rd State Assembly District, Melissa Winker in the 38th Assembly District and Abigail Lowery in the 37th Assembly District.
These candidates are prepared and ready to hit the ground running to make the changes that our state deserves to create a fairer and more just society. Visit their websites and facebook pages. Educate yourself about the issues. Ask the GOP candidates to participate in candidate forums. The Dems are ready and able to do so. Attend the virtual forums.
Make sure you are registered to vote. Ask your friends and family if they are registered to vote. You can register and request an absentee ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov
We have an opportunity to create a better world. It is time for change in Wisconsin.
Anne Taylor
Lake Mills
