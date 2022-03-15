Thank you to our 2021-22 members. It was a wonderful and very successful first year. We accomplished so much in a very short time. We hosted Wiener & Kraut downtown, sold out of 6,000 hotdogs at several serving stations around town, and a beer garden area downtown. We started the first annual Spooktacular event, partnering with the Waterloo Youth Sports Organization. Also new this year, we had the first Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, downtown in Veterans Park. Through active member involvement and participation at our monthly meetings, and via our social media and emails, we keep local business informed about other local events and donation opportunities.
We are looking forward to continued success, involvement, engagement and growth in 2022. If you are a local business or organization, and would like to become a member you can mail your enrollment and dues to P.O. Box 84 or drop it off at Waterloo Blooms. We hold monthly meetings on the last Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. The locations vary, as meetings are hosted by local businesses, with the following month's location decided at the end of each monthly meeting.
The next meeting will be at the Waterloo Technology Center March 30 at 5 p.m. There is a lot of exciting news and community involvement is welcome. You do not need to be a business or a member to attend our meetings. Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Our mission is to plan, partner or participate in a variety of efforts to foster sound growth and development for the community. Our vision is to enrich our community positively through our common business interest, and to create an atmosphere of pride through mutual support and outstanding business leadership.
We hope you join us in making Waterloo a community everyone is proud of.