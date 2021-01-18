To the editor,

We would like to offer our gratitude to the managers and staff at the Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store for undertaking the recent Round- Up fundraiser to generate money for local charity groups. In addition, we extend our gratitude to the patrons of Piggly Wiggly who so generously donated money by rounding up.

The money given to support our Groceries for Growth Program will be used to continue providing weekend food assistance to young students attending the Waterloo School System, and assist us in our efforts to continue to expand our program. If interested in more information about the program, parents may contact the District office at (920) 478-3633.

Again, we offer our thanks to Piggly Wiggly and its patrons for their generosity.

Mutual Community Mission Group

Marilyn Connell, Jan Crave, Robb Kosky, Mary Lynn Schaeffer, Jean Tousignant

