On April 29 the League of Women Voters is having a day of action where we are encouraging the people of Wisconsin to contact their state senator and representative to demand that they not draw the voting districts that will stand for the next 10 years themselves. Instead we ask that the redistricting process be done by an independent nonpartisan commission.
Both parties have attempted to manipulate maps to their advantage, which is sometimes referred to as gerrymandering. However others, also from both parties, have been working to change the redistricting process to one that is fair and transparent. Currently parties try to manipulate the system by either creating districts drawn to include as many of the opposing party’s voters as possible, thus reducing that party’s strength in surrounding districts. Or they split up clusters of the opposing party’s voters among several districts, so that they will be outnumbered in each district, often ignoring or splitting up cities or counties to do so.
A nonpartisan commission will take creating districts out of the hands of political parties, it keeps communities together; and it divides up the districts with advantage to neither political party. It’s a desperately needed first step to break-up partisan entrenchment and get back to Wisconsin’s history of fair government and working across the aisle. To find out who your legislators are and how to contact them, go to http://legis.wisconsin.gov . Then join us in contacting your representatives on April 29th or any other time, and ask them to stop drawing their own maps to ensure a fairer future.
Kristen Voskuil, volunteer for the League of Women Voters
Waterloo
