To the editor,
I am writing to give kudos to the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo. This past week a card was mailed to Waterloo residents to remind us of all the programs/services offered for free at the library. All one needs to do is to obtain a card which is free and you are on your way to possibly opening a new lifetime experience There was also areas on the mailer written in Spanish. Just another way to demonstrate the effort to reach out to all of us. It's worth noting that the entire staff are knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful.
At the bottom of the card there is a list of sponsors supporting the endeavor and it is so good to see this as the library needs any financial support offered since the budget was cut so drastically a couple years ago. If you have not frequented the library I strongly encourage you to.
Marilyn Connell
Waterloo