National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 19-25. One week is not long enough to show our volunteers how much we truly appreciate them for their countless and unwavering dedication to the mission we serve here for all the animals that come into our care.
National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 by an executive order from President Richard Nixon. This week has been designated as a way to recognize those who seek out ways to make a difference and show what working together can accomplish.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is a safe haven for about 1,000 lost, abandoned, abused and unwanted pets each year and we are extremely fortunate to have well over one hundred dedicated volunteers who freely give of their time and talents. In 2019 alone roughly 20,000 volunteer service hours were accumulated, which is equivalent to the work of almost 10 full time employees.
The HSJC volunteers are an extraordinary group of people who love animals and just want to help in any way they can. These individuals assist in a wide range of tasks including laundry; keeping our community cat rooms spotless, calm and inviting; giving our dogs a clean and comforting place to stay and play; laundry; walking dogs; socializing cats, dogs and small animals; videography; helping photograph our adoptable animals to showcase how adorable they are; laundry; sanitizing dishes; fostering cats, kittens and dogs; helping with educational presentations; being ambassadors for various event such as the Rabies Clinics, the Furry Friends 5K, Microchip Clinics, Polka for the Pets, the Fur Ball, Trivia Night and countless other events; writing numerous thank-you notes; and did I mention laundry. In other words . . . our volunteers do it all.
When people say it takes a village, it really does and our volunteers are living proof of that. Each and every one of our volunteers are the heart and soul of our shelter. They are the everyday unsung heroes who we rely on. They are the ones who unselfishly donate not only their time, but their energy, compassion and their hearts to helping the shelter be a caring and loving refuge for the animals we serve. We are so grateful to all of our volunteers and strive to ensure that each and every one of them knows how much they are valued.
Taylor Marshall, volunteer coordinator
Humane Society of Jefferson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.