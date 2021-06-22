To the editor,
Our public schools are the heart of our communities. Our public schools have dedicated staff members who worked diligently during the past year to meet the needs of all students, whether they were virtual or in-person. Yet, as the state is developing its 2021-23 state budget, the proposed budget actually cuts funding to public schools.
The budget, approved by the Joint Finance Committee, has a $0 increase in per pupil spending and a $0 increase in the revenue limit. Because it does not adjust for inflation, it’s a cut to public education. Further, since the proposal does not meet the requirements of the U.S. COVID relief packages, $2.3 billion in federal relief funding is now at risk. This is happening while the state has $5.8 billion to invest in students by funding general and per-pupil aid, special education, broadband, and mental health.
Across Wisconsin, this lack of state support means local school districts will be dealing with deficits as they plan for a new school year. These are districts that have been fiscally responsible, have used taxpayer money wisely, and have created exemplary educational programs. The current state budget does not reflect the priorities in education that communities across Wisconsin have come to expect.
Please contact your lawmakers today and ask them to prioritize public education. Ask for an increase in the revenue limit and in per pupil aid to meet the needs of our students and to ensure we receive the $2.6 billion in federal aid for Wisconsin schools.
You can find your lawmaker’s contact info here:www.legis.wisconsin.gov.
We know our communities pride themselves in their public schools. It’s time for our lawmakers to reflect that pride with a budget that supports our students, our schools, and our communities.
Sandy Whisler
Lake Mills