To the editor,
On the 19 of March, the President of the United States went literally on record to state that he had intentionally deceived the American public on the deadly seriousness of the novel corona-virus. “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic” – as if history teaches that the American people are incapable of responding to a crisis. His words were taped and can be heard online.
On the 28 of July, the same President sat for an interview with Jonathan Swan of the news website Axios. He was asked among other things, about the then-current rate of 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 daily.
“They are dying. That’s true,” Trump replied. “It is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of the 10 of September, the number of cases of Covid-19 has been 6, 343,562 cases of Covid-19, the number of deaths 190,262 – this among a population of 330 million people. Do the math.
“I wanted to always play it down.” “It is what it is.” Remember that lethal incompetence and indifference when – not if – the coronavirus turns its sights on you, on a friend, on a loved one.
John Callan
Fort Atkinson
