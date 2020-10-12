To the editor,
I want to thank everyone who has bought my new book, “Memories of Marshall, Ups and Downs of Growing Up in a Small Town,” and supported the Marshall Area Historical Society.
If you haven’t seen it, you can buy a signed copy for $13.95 on Sunday mornings through October at the museum, 128 E. Main St., or at Hellenbrand Ace Hardware and He & She Design Parlor. These business owners have generously agreed to pass all profits to the historical society. Or you can send a check payable to me for $17.95 and I can sign and ship one anywhere in the United States. My address is 1421 Eastwood Ave., Janesville, WI 53545.
Because I self-published this book, each copy we sell directly or through these outlets returns $10 in profit to the historical society. We sold 97 copies Aug. 30 outside the museum and 28 during a second signing Sept. 27. With sales past 250, you can do the math and see how much we’ve raised.
But it’s not just about the money. It’s about raising awareness of preservation and how historical societies around the country desperately need money, memberships and volunteers, particularly given this pandemic.
It takes much effort, money and care to preserve our heritage. Marshall’s devoted yet small band of preservationists do a great job of displaying artifacts in the museum, the village’s former fire station.
They maintain their passion by taking pleasure in little things. They appreciate the delighted face of a young girl who sees an artifact and understands how her ancestors survived in the days not only before iPhones and WiFi but before electric refrigerators and washing machines. They take solace in the idea that they’re preserving our knowledge of yesteryear so teachers can bring history lessons home.
Also, they realize that they’re helping rescue from the ravages of time the story of a village, so those from future generations will understand how we got to this place and where we are going.
Greg Peck
Janesville
