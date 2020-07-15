To the editor,
I am extremely concerned that in the last three years so much of the great work done to address environmental issues has been dismantled and destroyed. Of scientists surveyed 97% agree that human-caused climate change is real. Unfortunately, our current administration is unwilling to believe scientists and continues to ignore the evidence. The Trump administration has continued to roll back environmental protections even though, according to a 2019 Gallup Poll, 65% of Americans agreed with the statement that protection of the environment should be given priority even at the risk of curbing economic growth. In the same 2019 Gallup Poll, 59% of respondents believed President Trump and his administration were doing a poor job protecting the nation’s environment. Clearly, the American public is eager for our government to do more, not less, to protect our environment for future generations.
This November we have the opportunity to do something about this and to elect Tom Palzewicz to Congress. He has committed to helping Wisconsin residents by bringing green energy jobs to our state and by finding solutions to climate issues that adversely affect our agriculture industry. For more information please visit his website, tomforwi.com, and read more about his innovative ideas to help the residents of this great state. I strongly support Tom’s candidacy and encourage you to do the same.
Joan Fitzgerald
Fort Atkinson
