To the editor,
At age 75 I am just learning how much hatred my Japanese-American college roommate has had to deal with. She never told me until recently her father and uncle were fighting heroically on our side during WWII, while the rest of her family was locked up in one of those camps. Now her son is being bullied because he looks like he might be Chinese. So who is the true patriot? Those that were willing to give their lives for this country? Or those who imprisoned their families?
My life has been so easy in comparison- I could walk down the street, and into any shop or restaurant without someone being suspicious of why I was there. I never had to warn my children how to behave when they were stopped while driving for fear they might wind up in jail or worse. I never went to a school or lived in a place where I was singled out or treated differently because I was white. I have traveled around the country without being insulted or threatened.
My grandparents were immigrants that came to this country with very little. They were able to get jobs and build businesses, move anywhere they could afford, and save enough to send my parents to college.
The November election is an opportunity to vote for people who believe that patriotism means the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all people in our United States- for respect and inclusion instead of fear and divisiveness. Leadership matters! And we have a clear choice. I’m voting for Joe Biden, Tom Palzewicz and Melissa Winker.
Lisa Conley
Oconomowoc
