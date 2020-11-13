To the editor,
I live on 495 McKay Way, have been a taxpayer for 10 years. My parents Cully and Mildred Wolfgram were taxpayers in Waterloo for 90 years. I think I have a right to complain.
I am writing this as I and others (in my neighborhood) have complained and notified Public Works Commission and the Mayor of the status of the growth of the noxious weeds ordinance that covers all weeds, grasses, and plants over 12 inches in height … Section 66.0407 of the Wisconsin Statutes.
I and others have sent emails Oct. 5, Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 29, Nov. 3, Nov. 18 and possibly others from neighbors regarding grasses over 12 inches in growth. I have allergy problems and cannot understand why laws are not adhered to.
The replies I and others have received from the Public Works Department are as follows:
Oct. 29, “I am sorry you are not pleased with the Petry Building Company. The growing season is over for the year 2020 and the crews will be starting the building process soon.”
Nov. 2, city Public Works were out mowing grass on the city property on McKay Way.
An email was sent regarding this notifying the Mayor, Clerk/Treasurer, Public Works Department of the city mowing.
“Do we have different rules for different people/builders? Do not all adhere to the City Code of ethic regarding State Statutes?
In a reply of Nov. 3 email, “Thank you for your concern. I will be getting in touch with Petry Builders.”
No mowers of the Petry Trust/Newark Home Builders of the 45 lots are seen. Construction has started on multi-housing lots, approximately seven lots to the west of my lot.
I mentioned in my last email of Nov. 3 if no mowing took place on the land across from my home I would release photos and information to the press.
Is the Mayor, Council so caught up with buying land, acquiring builders, for tax purposes in the future that we tax paying residents are forgotten?
Mr. McKay i.e. Billy and Karl Junginger never forgot the community they helped develop. Somehow I think they would agree with me the spirit of the local government represent the spirit of the people.
Maureen “Renie” Wolfgram Giese
Waterloo
