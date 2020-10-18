To the editor,

#1. Everybody wants the kids back in school, but the school buildings must be 100% safe.

#2. This will take time. Every school that has reconvened has lasted about 4 days, and what was accomplished? More residents became infected.

#3. Not many infected folks will die. However, surviving COVID can cause life-long health problems including trouble breathing, lung damage, and blindness, to name a few. Are you comfortable with possibly permanently damaging your child?

#4. Wisconsin is experiencing a massive spike in infection cases as we speak. It seems like a poor time to safely return.

#5. Are the kids missing school socialization? Of course, but are our kids the only ones who are missing out? No. Every child in the world is facing this same thing.

The only fix is to gain control over the virus. We have to do what it takes for as long as it takes, to get our lives and our economy back. It doesn't matter whose fault it is, because it's now our problem. America needs a leader who is much better than what we've had. We've got to dig in, cooperate and fix this. Failure is not an option.

Bonnie Clayton

Marshall

