In the 2020 election Wisconsin had an estimated 4.5 million citizens of voting age. About 3.3 million (73%) did exercise the right to vote. That election, declared nationally to be “the most secure in American history” by multiple units of the Department of Homeland Security, is being misrepresented by legislators who want to rush through multiple anti-voter bills whose only certain effect will be to eliminate willing voters because of technicalities, at the cost of a doubtful boost to security. Among other things, these bills needlessly complicate absentee voting and put under a partisan microscope the very election officials who performed so well last time. That election saw multiple Republicans and multiple Democrats win office. As expected some offices flipped control. There is nothing nefarious about that. But to hobble high performing officials and pick off voters for partisan advantage, that is nefarious.
After numerous recounts and court decisions, nationally and in Wisconsin, all fair minded observers know our country maintained its high standards for election integrity. Any legislature doing its job should be taking pains to calm and reassure the public that our system is working, to not stir up fear and anger. Above and beyond that, it should also be working to get more of the 1.2 million who did not vote registered and to the polls.
Let the voters vote.
Make sure your representatives know you do not want to see any new restrictions which target legitimate voters. Tell them you oppose Assembly bills 996-1008 and Senate bills 941, 936-939, 942 and 943.
Tell lawmakers: let the voters vote.
A quick way to contact your representatives is through a common cause link: